Kasaragod: A civil police officer attached to Vellarikundu Police Station has been suspended after allegedly posting a politically loaded message against Local Self-Government Minister and Muslim League leader K M Shaji in a WhatsApp group linked to police personnel.

Civil Police Officer Sujith was suspended pending inquiry by Kasaragod District Police Chief B V Vijaya Bharath Reddy after screenshots of the message triggered controversy on social media. The message was allegedly posted in a WhatsApp group named 'Police Friends', which includes police officers from Kasaragod district.

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​The post, which began by referring to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, went on to target Shaji, calling him a communalist.

The remarks drew widespread criticism after screenshots surfaced online, with many questioning a serving police officer making political comments in a group associated with the police establishment.

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District Crime Branch DySP Balachandran conducted a preliminary inquiry at the district police chief's direction and submitted a report, after which disciplinary action was initiated. After receiving the report, Reddy had said police personnel should not make political comments and confirmed that action would be taken against the officer concerned.

Shaji, who previously represented the Azhikode constituency, is currently MLA from Vengara in Malappuram district.