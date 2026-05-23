The results of the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations in Kerala will be announced on May 26, 2026.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2026: Date & Time

Time: 3 pm

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

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Kerala Plus Two Results 2026- Website links

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026

Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “HSE Results 2026”

Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 school-wise

To get school-wise results, visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “HSE Results 2026”

Click on the “Schoolwise Result” option on the top bar

Enter your “School Code”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

Kerala VHSE Plus Two result 2026- Website Links



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How to check VHSE Plus Two result 2026

Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “VHSE Results 2026 ”

Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

Kerala VHSE School-wise result 2026