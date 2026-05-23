Kozhikode: The alleged fake 'Kafir screenshot' case, which sparked a major political controversy during the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Vadakara, has once again come under the spotlight, with the new UDF government indicating that a detailed investigation would be conducted into the matter.

The issue resurfaced after Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday and sought an intensified probe into the case, in which the accused were allegedly not identified during the previous LDF government’s tenure. The Home Minister assured the MLA that the government would carry out a comprehensive investigation.

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The controversy began weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when a social media post containing a screenshot of a WhatsApp message surfaced in the Vadakara constituency. The message was falsely attributed to Muhammad Khasim P, Kozhikode district secretary of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF). It read: “Shafi is a pious young man who offers namaz five times a day, while the other is a non-Muslim ‘Kafir’ woman candidate. Whom should we vote for? Let us think.”

The message referred to the electoral contest between CPM candidate K K Shailaja and Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who eventually won the constituency by a margin of 1,14,506 votes.

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The screenshot was widely circulated by Left leaders and supporters, including CPM MLA K K Lathika, through Facebook and WhatsApp groups aligned with the Left. The campaign soon turned the election atmosphere in Vadakara into a highly contentious one, marked by allegations of communal polarisation and hate propaganda.

Following the circulation of the post, local CPM leader P Bhaskaran Master lodged a complaint with Vadakara police, leading to the registration of a case against Muhammad Khasim. However, Khasim and the MSF leadership demanded a thorough investigation to identify those behind the fake campaign, while the Indian Union Muslim League alleged that the conspiracy had been masterminded by the CPM.

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The preliminary police investigation itself found that Muhammad Khasim had no involvement in the creation or circulation of the post. Subsequently, a detailed report submitted before the Kerala High Court reportedly indicated the involvement of pro-Left cyber groups in spreading the fake screenshot.

Parakkal Abdulla MLA informed the Home Minister that although the High Court had directed forensic examination of the mobile phones of DYFI leader Ribesh Ramakrishnan and others, with a report to be submitted within two weeks, nearly 20 months have passed without the findings being made public.

He also expressed concern over reports suggesting that the police were attempting to close the investigation without disclosing the scientific evidence, stating that this had triggered strong public resentment.

The MLA urged the government not to let those responsible for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony escape legal action and demanded justice for Muhammad Khasim, whom he described as innocent.

“Considering the seriousness of the issue, the Home Minister assured me that a proper investigation would be ensured and urgent steps would be taken to bring the culprits before the law,” Abdulla said.