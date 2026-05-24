A 60-year-old woman was killed after a Taurus truck loaded with crushed stones lost control and overturned onto her house at Parakkode in Pathanamthitta in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mariyam Beevi, who lived alone in a two-room house near Parakkode School Junction on the Kayamkulam-Punalur Road.

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According to Fire and Rescue Services officials from the Adoor station, the accident occurred around 3 am when the truck, carrying crushed stones towards Kayamkulam, veered off the road and overturned near the house located close to the roadside.

“As the vehicle was fully loaded, the stones spilled out when it overturned and crashed onto the cement wall of the house. The wall collapsed completely on the woman while she was sleeping inside,” a fire force officer said.

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A passerby alerted emergency services, following which firefighters reached the spot by around 3.15 am. Local residents had also gathered by then and joined the rescue efforts.

“She was lying on the cot when we found her. We managed to pull her out after removing the collapsed wall,” the officer added. “It was a small two-room house with unpainted cement walls and an asbestos-sheet roof. A small shop was also attached to the building,” he added.

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Mariyam Beevi was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital, Adoor, where she was declared brought dead.

Officials said the victim’s two daughters are married and currently living in Kottarakkara and Punalur. Both were informed and later reached the hospital.

The driver of the truck (KL 80 B 0831) also sustained a fracture to his hand, said Fire officials.

Mariyam Beevi’s body has been kept at the Mount Zion Medical College Hospital. According to the Adoor Police, a case will be registered after recording witness statements, following which the body will be sent for post-mortem examination.