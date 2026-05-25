Chittarikkal: With just days left for the start of the FIFA World Cup, Saji Lal of Thottuvayal in Chittarikkal has once again turned into a passionate ambassador for his favourite team, Argentina.

To celebrate the spirit of the World Cup, Saji Lal has turned his car into a rolling tribute to Argentina, adorning it with the team’s colours, flags and football-inspired artwork. His passion for Argentina began at the age of 10, and through triumphs and heartbreaks alike, his loyalty to the team has remained unwavering. Such is his devotion that he even named his son Martin Argentina Paul.

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Now, as World Cup excitement builds, Martin, a Class IX student at St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Thomapuram, has also become a familiar face among football enthusiasts at his school and in the locality. Like his father, Martin also shares a deep passion for football.

Until the final whistle of the World Cup, Saji Lal and his Argentina-themed vehicle will continue to travel along the hill roads of the high ranges, spreading the excitement of football and the spirit of Argentina wherever they go.