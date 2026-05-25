The newly sworn-in United Democratic Front government will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday to approve the draft of the Governor’s policy address ahead of the upcoming Assembly session. The Governor’s policy address is expected to be presented in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on May 29, while the discussion on the motion of thanks to the address has been scheduled for June 3.

Apart from clearing the policy address draft, the Cabinet meeting is expected to focus on implementing the government’s recently announced welfare measures and on the reported dissatisfaction among ministers over the IAS reshuffle and the appointment of Rathan U Kelkar as secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan. It is understood that some ministers are unhappy over the transfer of IAS officers without prior consultation. As part of the reshuffle, 16 officers, including six district collectors, were transferred.

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Former Chief Electoral Officer Kelkar’s appointment has also triggered political controversy, with the CPM, CPI, BJP and SDPI accusing the Congress of double standards over the appointment of election officials to key government posts. Opposition leaders pointed out that the Congress had previously criticised similar appointments in BJP-ruled states, particularly in West Bengal.

Another key issue likely to come up for discussion is the proposed free travel scheme for women on KSRTC buses, scheduled to roll out from June 15. The Cabinet is expected to deliberate on the practical challenges, operational guidelines and financial implications of implementing the scheme, which is likely to place an additional burden on the finances of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.