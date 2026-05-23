In a major reshuffle of IAS officers in Kerala, Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan has been transferred and posted as Director of the Industries Department. He will also hold a full additional charge as Managing Director of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Arun K Vijayan had drawn attention following the controversy surrounding the farewell meeting of late Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, in which then Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya made controversial remarks against the ADM. Naveen Babu was later found hanging at his official residence. The farewell was held at the Kannur Collectorate, and Arun was present when Divya, who allegedly arrived uninvited, made the remarks.

Vishnuraj P, who was serving as Director of Industries, has now been appointed as the new Kannur District Collector.

Several other senior IAS officers were also shifted in the reshuffle. Patil Ajit Bhagwatrao, Commissioner of the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax Department, has been transferred as Secretary, Finance (Resources) Department. P B Nooh, Special Secretary in the Transport Department, has been appointed Commissioner of the GST Department.

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Alappuzha District Collector Inbasekar K has been placed at the disposal of the Water Resources Department for appointment as Managing Director of the Kerala Water Authority. He will also continue to hold an additional charge as Joint Project Director of the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation Project (KERA).

Kollam District Collector Devidas N has been transferred to the Local Self Government Department and will also serve as Director of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). Anie Jula Thomas, currently Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty in the Industries Department, has been appointed as the new Kollam District Collector.

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Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has been transferred as Director of Collegiate Education and will additionally hold charge as Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. In the reshuffle, Palakkad Collector Madhavikutty M S has been posted as Kozhikode District Collector, while Sudhir K, Director of Collegiate Education, has been appointed Palakkad District Collector.

Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S has been transferred as Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty in the Health and Family Welfare Department. Nizamudeen A, Director of KILA, has been appointed the new Pathanamthitta District Collector.

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Shaji V Nair, Chief Executive Officer of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd, has been posted as District Collector of Alappuzha.

Arun S Nair, Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, has been transferred as Director of the Social Justice Department. He will also hold additional charges as Executive Director of Kerala Social Security Mission Ltd, CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd, and CEO of Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority. He has been relieved from all other responsibilities.

Sameer Kishan, Sub Collector of Alappuzha, has been appointed Deputy Secretary and Officer on Special Duty in the Industries Department. He will also hold an additional charge as Director of the Coir Development Department.

The government has directed all officers newly appointed as District Collectors to assume charge in their respective districts on May 25 without availing the joining time.