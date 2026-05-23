Kannur: A Malayali woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Sharjah on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Arsha (35) and her only daughter Ruhiya, natives of Puthiyaparamba, near Puthiyakavu Bhagavathi Temple in Mololam ward of Azhikode grama panchayat in Kannur.

Arsha had been living with her husband Nihal for the past few years in a flat near Sahara Mall in Al Nahda, Sharjah.

Jyothi P, their neighbour back home and Azhikode panchayat member, said Arsha and her daughter were fatally knocked down while crossing the road. “She had pulled over her car, and she and her daughter were crossing the road to go to a shop on the other side when a vehicle hit them,” Jyothi said after speaking to the family.

Following the news of the deaths, Arsha’s parents, T K Purushothaman and Geetha, left for Sharjah.

Arsha had been running an online business in Sharjah. Nihal’s family is also based in the UAE. Purushothaman had worked as a government official in Sharjah before retiring and returning home around five years ago. Both his daughters grew up in UAE. Arsha’s sister Ashitha lives in a flat next to her in Sharjah. Jyothi said the family is not likely to bring the bodies back home.