Thodupuzha Police arrested a man accused of cheating elderly people in connection with the operation of an old-age care home.

The accused, Jeevan Thomas (40), a native of Medakkal in Vannappuram near Thodupuzha, was taken into custody from Bengaluru airport on Saturday while returning from Ireland. He was later produced before the Thodupuzha court and remanded to Muttom Sub Jail.

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According to the police, Jeevan had allegedly collected huge sums of money from elderly people by promising them a safe and comfortable life at a private old-age home named “Elder Garden.” Many had paid between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh each, using retirement benefits and money from selling their properties, the cops added.

However, on reaching the facility in Thodupuzha, the residents allegedly discovered that the old-age home lacked even basic amenities. Police said the home was functioning in an old building without adequate staff to care for the inmates. It was also alleged that residents were often not provided proper food.

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When the inmates demanded their money back, Jeevan allegedly kept delaying repayment on various pretexts before fleeing abroad last year.

The condition of the elderly residents had earlier drawn public attention through media reports, following which police intensified the investigation and issued a lookout notice against the accused. He was apprehended while attempting to re-enter the country.

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Police have registered cases against Jeevan on charges including cheating and criminal breach of trust based on complaints filed by three victims who allegedly lost their money.