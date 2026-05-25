Kasaragod: A police team that arrived to arrest the son of slain gangster Kalia Rafeeq in a kidnapping case was allegedly attacked at Manimunda in Mangalpady panchayat near Uppala on Monday, with the accused escaping after being freed by relatives and residents.

The accused, Suhail (29), is wanted by Hosdurg Police in connection with a kidnapping case registered around two months ago in Kanhangad. According to police, a team from Kanhangad, along with members of the District Police Chief’s squad, reached Suhail’s house around 2 pm after receiving information that he was at home. Officers allegedly surrounded the house and attempted to take him into custody when resistance broke out.

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Police alleged that Suhail’s mother obstructed officers while wielding a large knife and raising an alarm. His wife also joined the protest, police said. Hearing the commotion, neighbours gathered at the spot, leading to a scuffle and altercation with the police team. During the chaos, Suhail was allegedly freed and he escaped from the scene. After a brief search, the police later arrested him near his house.

Two members of the District Police Chief's squad, Sajeesh and Thomas, sustained injuries in the attack and later sought treatment at a hospital. Manjeshwaram Police have registered a case against Suhail and others for attacking police personnel and helping the accused escape from custody. A search operation is underway to trace him. Police said Suhail faces cases in Manjeshwaram and in Karnataka.

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Suhail is the son of Kalia Rafeeq, the notorious gangster who once made Uppala synonymous with gang wars, gun violence and assault cases across the Kerala-Karnataka border belt. Rafeeq was hacked to death near K C Road in Mangaluru in February 2017 after assailants allegedly rammed a tipper truck into his car before attacking him with weapons.

Police had then described Rafeeq as a gangster with around 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and drug peddling. Among the most sensational cases against Rafeeq was the 2013 murder of his former associate Muthalib, who was allegedly shot and hacked to death in front of his wife. He had also earlier escaped from police custody in a kidnapping and murder case before being rearrested.