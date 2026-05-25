The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to hand over the investigation against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Shekhar Kumar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying the Vigilance probe is still in progress and it is too early to order a CBI investigation.

The case is based on a plea filed by businessman Aneesh Babu, who alleged that Kumar demanded a bribe of ₹2 crore to settle an ED case against him and his family. Babu claimed that after he refused to pay the alleged bribe, he filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), following which Kumar was allegedly caught red-handed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the VACB registered a case, Babu alleged that political and other influences had affected the proper investigation of the matter. During the hearing, the court orally observed that there must be strong reasons to change the investigating agency.

“There must be genuine grounds and serious flaws that need to be noted. How can you say that there should be a change in the investigating agency? I shall leave this open… if you are not satisfied with the outcome of the investigation, you have the freedom to come again,” the court said orally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also noted that a crime had already been registered and the investigation was progressing. It also referred to an earlier order dated February 22, 2026, under which the investigating team had submitted details of bank transactions related to the case before the court in a sealed cover.

The court directed that the documents should remain in permanent sealed custody and may be opened only with further orders of the court. Observing that the Vigilance investigation was already underway, the court said there was no need for CBI intervention at this stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On perusal of the records filed by the Vigilance, it is noticeable that crime has already been registered and an investigation has already been going on. In such instances, it is too premature to order an investigation of the crime by the CBI, and therefore, the said prayer is rejected,” the court said.

The High Court directed the investigating agency to conduct the probe effectively and complete it within 90 days from the date of receiving the order. While disposing of the petition, the court clarified that the petitioner could approach the court again if he remained dissatisfied with the investigation after the probe is completed.

(With LiveLaw inputs)