The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 for both DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) and VHSE (Vocational Higher Secondary Education) were announced on May 26.

How to check Kerala Plus Two result 2026 (School-wise)

To access your school-wise results for Kerala DHSE and VHSE 2026, you will need your school code. Here’s how you can find the results:

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Visit the official result portals:

https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

https://prd.kerala.gov.in/

Enter your school code to view the school-wise result.

DHSE school code list - District wise

You can find your school's code from the links listed below:

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VHSE school code list – district-wise

To find your VHSE school code, follow these steps: