Kerala Plus Two DHSE, VHSE School Wise Result 2026: How to check your school code
Kerala's Plus Two results for DHSE and VHSE will be released on May 22nd; school-wise access requires a school code, obtainable via official portals and district-specific lists.
Kerala's Plus Two results for DHSE and VHSE will be released on May 22nd; school-wise access requires a school code, obtainable via official portals and district-specific lists.
Kerala's Plus Two results for DHSE and VHSE will be released on May 22nd; school-wise access requires a school code, obtainable via official portals and district-specific lists.
The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 for both DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) and VHSE (Vocational Higher Secondary Education) were announced on May 26.
How to check Kerala Plus Two result 2026 (School-wise)
To access your school-wise results for Kerala DHSE and VHSE 2026, you will need your school code. Here’s how you can find the results:
Visit the official result portals:
https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
https://prd.kerala.gov.in/
Enter your school code to view the school-wise result.
DHSE school code list - District wise
You can find your school's code from the links listed below:
- Thiruvananthapuram School Code List
- Kollam School Code List
- Pathanamthitta School Code List
- Alappuzha School Code List
- Kottayam School Code List
- Idukki School Code List
- Ernakulam School Code List
- Thrissur School Code List
- Palakkad School Code List
- Kozhikode School Code List
- Malappuram School Code List
- Wayanad School Code List
- Kannur School Code List
- Kasaragod School Code List
VHSE school code list – district-wise
To find your VHSE school code, follow these steps:
- Visit the Admissions-VHSE Portal
- Select your district name from the drop-down menu
- Choose your institution type (Aided/Government)
- Click on “Get Data”
- Find your institution code from the displayed list