The Kerala government has initiated action to withdraw cases registered in connection with protests against the SilverLine Project.

Acting on this decision, the Home Department has issued an order to compile the details of such cases. According to the order the DGP has been directed to garner case details from the District Police Chiefs. The information will have to be submited in a specified proforma.

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The UDF Cabinet in its first meeting approved the decision to scrap the project.

The SilverLine Project, had been sanctioned by the previous LDF government. The Transport Department has already issued an order cancelling the project. As per the order, the Government considered various issues associated with the implementation of the project and decided not to proceed with Semi High Speed Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod SilverLine Project.

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The Revenue Departmment has also issued an order canceling land acquisition notifications issued in various districts for the project.

The LDF government's plan was to take over 1,383 hectares of land for the project, of which nearly 85 per cent (1198 hectares) is private land.