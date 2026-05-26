Kozhikode: A joint team of Kasaba police and the City Crime Squad arrested three persons in connection with the assault and robbery of a youth at S K Temple Road in Kozhikode, where the accused allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, robbed him of cash and forced him to transfer money through Google Pay.

The arrested are Mohammed Kaif (23), native of Arakkinar; Mohammed Anshid (23), native of Perumanna and Fasal (26), native of Kayalam near Peruvayal.

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According to police, the incident took place on the night of May 18, when a youth from Govindapuram was walking through the lane leading to Vismaya College from S K Temple Road. The accused allegedly intercepted him, assaulted him and threatened to kill him by placing a knife on his abdomen. They then snatched his phone and forced him to transfer ₹27,000 to another account through Google Pay. The accused also allegedly robbed ₹1,500 in cash from his pocket before fleeing.

Following the complaint, Kasaba police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police examined CCTV footage from the spot and nearby areas and, with the assistance of the cyber cell and scientific investigation, identified and took the accused into custody from different parts of Kozhikode district.

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Police said the accused have criminal antecedents. Mohammed Kaif is involved in narcotics-related cases registered at Kasaba and Panniyankara police stations. He is also an accused in a 2024 case registered at Kozhikode Beach involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a student.

Mohammed Anshid is also facing several cases, including allegedly damaging a police vehicle, threatening people with a sword, snatching a gold chain and assaulting another youth in Thondayad.

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Fasal has cases registered at the Mavoor police station for alleged narcotics use and consuming alcohol in public, police said.