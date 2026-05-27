Alappuzha: A major fire broke out at a three-storeyed shopping complex in Kattanam near Kayamkulam on Wednesday night, damaging a fancy shop, a textile shop, a gym and several nearby establishments.

The fire broke out at around 9 pm while the shops were open. It was not immediately clear whether all those inside the establishments had managed to escape safely.

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The blaze also affected adjacent shops and nearby houses, triggering panic among residents in the area.

Fire and Rescue Services from Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Adoor, Karunagapally rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

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According to preliminary reports, the fire originated on the ground floor before rapidly spreading to the upper storeys of the building. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be officially confirmed. No casualties have been reported so far.