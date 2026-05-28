Two days after being denied anticipatory bail by the High Court, expelled Congress municipal councillor from Palakkad, Prashobh C Valsan, surrendered before the police on Wednesday. Prashob had been booked for allegedly raping a Dalit woman after promising her employment.

According to the complainant, Prashob befriended her on the pretext of offering her a job and later visited her residence, where he allegedly assaulted her. Following the allegations, the Congress expelled Prashob, who represented Ward 24 of the Palakkad Municipality, in March 2026.

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On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the accused, who had approached the court after a Special SC/ST court earlier rejected his plea. The lower court had observed that a prima facie case had been made out against him. Justice A Badharudeen dismissed Prashob’s appeal.

According to the prosecution, Prashob, though married, maintained a relationship with the complainant, a Dalit woman, for over one-and-a-half years. He allegedly had repeated sexual relations with her on the promise of securing her a job and offering lifelong support. The prosecution also alleged that the woman became pregnant during the relationship and that Prashob later intimidated and abused her after the relationship became public.

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However, in his plea, Prashob argued that even if the allegations were accepted at face value, they only pointed to a consensual relationship.

Opposing the plea, the complainant’s counsel submitted that she had first met Prashob after his father, who ran a tea shop, allegedly misbehaved with her. She alleged that Prashob later persuaded her not to file a complaint, remained in constant contact with her, and lured her into a sexual relationship by promising her a good job.