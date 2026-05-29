From menstrual leave for school students to equal pay for women at workplaces, the policy address delivered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar during the first session of the 16th Kerala Assembly outlined an extensive welfare and empowerment agenda for women in the State by the UDF government.

Beginning with the promise of free travel for women on KSRTC buses, one of the most discussed proposals in the UDF election manifesto, the Governor said the scheme would become a permanent entitlement for women in Kerala. He added that the government had initiated steps to implement it immediately after assuming office.

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Another major announcement was a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 for girl students in colleges to support their higher education.

The government also proposed framing Child Care Rules under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, to ensure that public offices, industrial establishments, IT parks and institutions with more than 50 employees establish safe and high-quality daycare centres and crèches.

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Among the key highlights was the “Menstrual Dignity” project, aimed at making educational institutions and public spaces more inclusive and girl-friendly. As part of the initiative, the government plans to introduce up to three days of menstrual leave every month for school students, along with weekend catch-up classes to ensure students do not fall behind academically.

The policy address also promised steps to implement equal pay for women in workplaces. Public restroom facilities for women will be set up across major towns in Kerala, while women working in the unorganised sector will receive special benefits, including six months of maternity leave. The government also plans to improve access to essential items such as sanitary napkins and footwear for women.

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In the agriculture sector, the government announced a comprehensive initiative to transform women into a major force in Kerala’s farming economy by identifying existing and potential women farmers in every panchayat. The programme aims to integrate women across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing and distribution.

A Women Farmers Consortium will also be launched this year to mobilise lakhs of individual women farmers and women-led collectives, the governor said. Special schemes are being planned to support women engaged in paddy cultivation, vegetable and fruit farming, pulses, tuber crops, mushroom cultivation and beekeeping.

The government further announced a renewed mission focusing on employment and entrepreneurship to empower women, Scheduled Caste youth and other marginalised groups through skill development and enterprise promotion.

The Governor also said that preventing violence against women and children would remain a top priority for the government. He assured strict action against drug abuse, organised crime, cybercrime and all forms of violence targeting women and children.