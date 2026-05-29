A Kowsigan IAS appointed Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala
Dr A Kowsigan, an IAS officer, is Kerala's new Chief Electoral Officer, replacing Dr Ratan U Kelkar, whose move to Chief Minister's Secretary has sparked controversy among political parties.
Dr A Kowsigan, an IAS officer, is Kerala's new Chief Electoral Officer, replacing Dr Ratan U Kelkar, whose move to Chief Minister's Secretary has sparked controversy among political parties.
Dr A Kowsigan, an IAS officer, is Kerala's new Chief Electoral Officer, replacing Dr Ratan U Kelkar, whose move to Chief Minister's Secretary has sparked controversy among political parties.
Thiruvananthapuram: Dr A Kowsigan, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala. The appointment comes after former CEO Dr Ratan U Kelkar, IAS, was named Secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
Meanwhile, Kelkar’s appointment as Secretary to the Chief Minister has triggered a political controversy, with the CPM, BJP, and SDPI accusing the Congress of double standards over the posting of election officials to key government positions.