Kozhikode: A 71-year-old man who attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at the residence of a District Congress Committee (DCC) secretary in Vadakara has died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahimkutty Haji, a native of Thiruvallur. He had suffered nearly 75 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the incident.

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According to police, the tragic incident occurred around 10.30 am on Friday. Ibrahimkutty arrived at the residence of DCC Secretary Sudheer, doused himself with petrol that he had brought with him, and set himself on fire.

Family members and local residents rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the flames. He was immediately taken to the Vadakara District Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he passed away around 7 pm.

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Preliminary reports suggest that Ibrahimkutty was facing severe financial difficulties. Ibrahimkutty had invested a significant amount of money in the Kadathanad Labour Contract Society, a cooperative society managed under the leadership of Sudheer.

It is alleged that despite approaching the society multiple times to withdraw his investment, the authorities failed to return his money. Police suspect that this financial distress and the inability to retrieve his savings may have driven him to take the extreme step.