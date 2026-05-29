Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday termed those who attacked vehicles during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid linked to the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case as “criminals”, while asserting that the state government had no role in the central agency’s investigation.

Satheesan, who has been skirting queries on ED raids, said that the case is registered by a central agency. “The raid was part of their probe. The state government has no role in it. The ED did not alert the police when they arrived, nor did they tell us when they left,” the CM said.

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He praised Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala for handling the situation and preventing further unrest. “I will congratulate the home minister. He is the one who saw the crowd and deployed the police to ensure law and order was maintained. Thus, a lot of issues were avoided,” he added.

Condemning the violence that broke out during the ED raid, Satheesan said, “A group of people who could be called criminals smashed vehicles, including ones carrying women. That is a complete violation of law and order.”

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Responding to criticism from opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister said, “The opposition leader came out and blamed Rahul Gandhi, but not the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi is not the one to be blamed. Also, did Rahul Gandhi smash vehicles when he was probed for 55 hours?”

Satheesan said the CPM was free to protest the case politically since it involved members of the Opposition leader’s family. “A day before the search operation, the court dismissed the petition filed by the CMRL seeking to halt the investigation and directed that the probe proceed. What can the state do in this? We cannot comment on it, nor can we issue directives on how the probe should be conducted. If there is a law and order issue, we can take action based on that, and that’s it,” he said.

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“All Chief Ministers make courtesy calls on the Prime Minister. The former CM has done that as well,” Satheesan said. Sarcastically addressing allegations that he ordered the probe, he added, “Now, CPM leaders claim I asked Modi to conduct the probe, not just one, but 12 places should be raided.”

The CM also said the way the police handled the arrest of individuals who hid inside party offices after the protest was logical. Despite the Kerala Police having the authority to enter and take the accused into custody, they exercised restraint and acted tactfully to avoid escalating the situation, Satheesan said.

The ED searches began early Wednesday morning at around 12 locations linked to the case, including Pinarayi Vijayan’s residences in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, the Kochi office of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), properties linked to company officials, and the Bengaluru office of Exalogic Consulting, owned by Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan.

Veena Vijayan, the third accused in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) chargesheet, was reportedly questioned for around nine hours at her father’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

The searches are linked to allegations that Exalogic Consulting received ₹1.72 crore from CMRL between 2017 and 2020 for software-related services, despite no evidence that any services were rendered.

The ED action came a day after the Kerala High Court allowed the agency to continue its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).