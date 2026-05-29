Marriages are made in heaven, but when choices have to be made on earth, one may wait until the right match is met, but then stick to that through thick and thin forever. This seemed to be the motto of the Kerala couple who married in April this year. For Saju Thomas, an EEE engineer hailing from Pathanamthitta, and Sneha Elizabeth Sunny, a biomedical engineer from Kottayam, the M4marry portal was the spot where they met.

They were actually discovering glimpses of each other's personal traits when they viewed each other's profiles. Slowly, they realised that they were zeroing in on their soulmates. However, the two had yet to come closer, and their communication was limited to exchanging messages remotely.

Saju and Sneha. Photo: Special arrangement

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It was only after ten months that they met each other in person. But by that time, they had already fallen in love without even seeing each other. Meanwhile, the two had to go through the pain of longing for each other from a distance. All the same, after all the hardships of a long-distance relationship, they made it to the wedding.

They sensed they had found their partner in each other after their first argument, followed by a solution and reconciliation. They understood how, through proper communication, they could handle differences. It was at that moment that Sneha felt about her partner, "This is the one."

Saju and Sneha. Photo: Special arrangement

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Remembering the days before the wedding, Sneha said the most memorable moment together was the save-the-date photo shoot, held early one morning in Wagamon. The couple had a clear plan for the wedding that involved their parents.

Both Sneha and Saju preferred traditional attire and jewellery for the big day. And the most memorable and emotional part of their lives together was the 'minnukettu'. Saju and Sneha tied the nuptial knot on April 23, 2026.