In his first press meet as the Opposition Leader, Pinarayi Vijayan put on a softened version of his usually stern self. It didn't take him long to address the media after the Governor's policy address in the 16th assembly on Friday. Much like during his tenure as the Chief Minister, he was religious in his routine.

He walked in with a note, spoke in a slow-paced, measured tone, often tilted his head to glean points from the text, but he was willing to break the pattern. When he had to pause mid-way as the reporters rearranged the microphones, he didn't knit his brows in annoyance. Instead, he waited patiently with a curious glance. The patience was reserved for the UDF government as well.

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There was nothing bitter about the way he spoke, even as he registered his displeasure with the way the policy address skipped some of the LDF's pet subjects. "There was no mention of KIIFB, Kudumbasree and missions, which are beneficial to the state. There is an evident tendency to remain silent on these aspects," he said. "They have only begun. There is plenty of time ahead of them. Let's see," Pinarayi spoke, his face awash with a meditative restraint.

The customary slap on the centre over fiscal regulations, which had become a norm for the LDF, was also missing in the UDF government's policy. Pinarayi couldn't hold back his dissent. "It almost looks like a lack of policy. Things that should have been demanded from the centre have not been mentioned in the address. This will deprive the state of its rightful things. Also, the address doesn't say anything about the development blueprint the LDF government had prepared earlier," he said. Just as one thought, Pinarayi was getting into the groove, and the calm followed. "We will talk about it in detail when the time comes," he added.

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He didn't buy the UDF government's statements on the fiscal condition of the state. The government said in the policy address that a White Paper will be placed before the people to provide a clear picture of the state’s finances and to lay the foundation for a transparent and responsible financial recovery strategy. "The state today faces serious financial challenges. Outstanding liabilities and fiscal constraints have created severe pressure on public finance," the policy address read.

Pinarayi refuted with figures. "The LDF did a great job in financial management, leaving behind a surplus of ₹5,429 crore in the treasury. The state's public debt has dropped by 5% in 5 years. Kerala doesn't figure among the top 15 debt-ridden states in the country," he said, adding that attempts to portray the state's finances in a bad light are a way of shirking financial responsibilities.

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He was in no rush to leave the media hall after he had spoken. He waited to take questions. He was gentle on the UDF government when he was asked about the procedural breach by the State police chief when he accompanied the Governor to the well of the assembly. He also said that there was no need to recite Vande Mataram in full, and the recital of two stanzas was needed. The BJP has raised objections to Vande Mataram not being sung fully before and after the policy address. "Singing Vande Mataram in its entirety is the RSS agenda. One doesn't even have to stand up when it is being sung. We stood up because everyone else in the assembly did so," Pinarayi said.

He wasn't rattled when the questions about ED surfaced. It even seemed he was amused. He let out a chuckle when questions were posed about the Directorate of Enforcement freezing Veena Vijayan's accounts. "It's true that her account is frozen, but unlike the numbers you reported," he said.