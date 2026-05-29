Panamaram: Ashrin Liyana, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Panamaram, in Wayanad, has overcome severe physical disabilities to clear the Plus Two (Class 12) examinations with a full A-Plus. She had secured an A+ in all subjects in the SSLC (Class 10) exams as well.

Ashrin, who is paralysed below her waist, is the daughter of Azeez and Sakeena of Konthiyodan House, Parakuni in Panamaram. Her excellent academic achievements have made the town's residents, as well as her parents, proud.

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Everything was going smoothly for Ashrin till 2018, when she was studying in Class 5. However, a crippling disease which began as a headache affected her, and within days, Ashrin lost mobility below her waist. By the time doctors diagnosed that she was suffering from a disease that caused swelling in the spinal cord, Ashrin could no longer move her legs.

Despite the disease adversely affecting Ashrin’s schooling, she did not let it diminish her interest in her studies. So, after a three-year hiatus, Ashrin resumed her schooling in Class 8.

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In Classes 8, 9 and 10, Ashrin could attend classes only until noon. However, when the school authorities extended all support, Ashrin gained confidence to aim for the best results in Plus Two. Azeez himself took his daughter home every evening after classes and hired an auto-rickshaw when his small shop in Panamaram town was crowded with customers.

Meanwhile, at school, her teachers ensured that Ashrin received their full attention and even arranged a special classroom for the bright student.

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Regarding her future plans, Ashrin said that although she wished to be a doctor, she would join an online entrance coaching course for Computer Science Engineering, given her physical challenges. “But I haven't totally given up my dream of becoming a doctor,” Ashrin added.