There were two fundamental messages that emerged out of the first Governor's Address under the UDF dispensation and in the ceremonial rituals that took place around the event on Friday. In approach, firm but non-confrontational. Policy-wise, continuity with change.

On swearing-in day (May 18), the new council of ministers was caught unawares by the full six-para rendition of Vande Mataram. On Governor's address day, the National Song, or the police band version of the song, was limited to two paragraphs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parts of the song that liken India to Durga and Lakshmy, and paint the country in iconography that is specific to the Hindu religion, were avoided. The Lok Bhavan wanted a full rendition, but the Legislative Secretariat, on the advice of the UDF government, opted for a shorter version. This was also the first time that Vande Mataram was sung before and after the Governor's Address in Kerala Assembly.

On January 24, 1950, the Constituent Assembly, bowing to secular principles, had adopted the first two stanzas, which waxes lyrical about the natural beauty of the country, as the country's official "National Song".

On February 6, 2026, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular saying that the official version of the National Song has six stanzas, and the entire lyrics were given. This has been interpreted to mean that the song has to be sung in full on important occasions.

It was also informed that the playing time of the song was "approximately three minutes and 10 seconds". On Friday, the National Song was played at the beginning and end for only one minute and a couple of seconds. The song was played, as has been mandated by the MHA circular, but its duration was kept to a length that the UDF was politically comfortable with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relief for Arlekar

It was such a middle path that the first policy address of the UDF government also adopted.

The Governor's Address was mostly silent about the Centre's allegedly deliberate attempts to smother Kerala fiscally, and therefore, there was nothing for Governor Rajendra Arlekhar to worry about in the written speech.

In the last policy address on January 20, 2026, the Governor had tampered with three paragraphs in his address that were critical of the Centre and his office, and the then Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, in retaliation, had declared in the House that only the government version would prevail.

Pinarayi spared

There was something more surprising than the new government going seemingly soft on the Centre. The Address did not brazenly badmouth the previous LDF government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Pinarayi Ministry was not as kind. In 2016, the first Governor's Address of the LDF government was merciless with the previous Oommen Chandy government.

This is what the then Governor P Sathasivam read out right at the start from his prepared text: "My Government has been voted to power by the people of Kerala with great expectations and high hopes. People have decisively reacted against corruption, favouritism and nepotism. The verdict reflects the strong displeasure of the voters against anti-people policies, atrocities on women and weakening of secularism."

The UDF government's first policy address sounded more gracious. "The people of Kerala have, with hope and confidence, given my Government a clear and decisive mandate. They have voted for a Government committed to transparent governance, a compassionate approach and the restoration of public confidence in institutions. My Government accepts this responsibility with a deep sense of humility," Governor Rajendra Arlekar read out from the policy address prepared for him.

The policy address even struck a note of conciliation. "My Government begins its journey by reaffirming the richness of unity and cooperation among all sections of society, drawing inspiration from the words of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: 'To work together is better than to work singly, and to work together for the common good is best of all'," it said.

Old slate, new writing

While the first Pinarayi government wanted a "radical" break from the past, the V D Satheesan government wants to build on Kerala's existing strengths.

Here is what the decade-old 2016 policy address said: "Agricultural growth has declined, public sector units have once again slipped into losses, traditional industries have collapsed, education has been commercialised, the public health system has been weakened, and people have bestowed their hopes on the Left Democratic Front Government to radically alter this scenario."

In contrast, the new government acknowledges the successes and, at the same time, identifies the slippages. There are barbs, but it is couched in polite terms.

"For several decades, our State has possessed enormous strengths — a highly educated population, strong democratic traditions, remarkable social development indices, a globally respected public health system, a vibrant cultural ethos and an enlightened society. Unfortunately, some of these indicators have shown signs of decline in recent times. Across the world, Kerala is recognised for its achievements in literacy, life expectancy, public participation, skilled talent and social harmony. Alongside these strengths, Kerala also faces serious

challenges that demand urgent and responsible intervention," the Governor's address said.

And these are: fiscal stress, unemployment, climate change, crumbling of agriculture and traditional sectors, and the declining prestige of public institutions.

'Life' untouched

If at all there were doubts that the UDF government would shut down the LIFE Mission, the Governor's Address would have removed them. "My Government will undertake a comprehensive revamp of the housing support framework for Scheduled Caste beneficiaries under the LIFE Mission," the policy address said.

Continuity was promised in social welfare, too. "My Government makes it clear that welfare measures for the poor and vulnerable will not be compromised. Social security pensions, public healthcare, education support and welfare programmes shall continue with utmost priority," the Governor said.

Health will also primarily remain a government concern. "My Government recognises healthcare as a fundamental public responsibility and is committed to preserve and strengthen Kerala's public health system, which has historically been one of the strongest pillars of the State’s development model. Unfortunately, the quality of facilities in the public health sector has been declining in recent times," the Governor's address said.

Change would be in the emphasis on environment, digital transformation, technology-aided fight against the "narcotic mafia", women-led growth, elderly care, revamp of the cooperative sector, and the revival of the farm sector.

Nehruvian dig

In this initial stage, the government has given the BJP-led Centre the benefit of doubt. "My Government believes strongly in cooperative federalism and constructive engagement with the Union Government while firmly safeguarding the constitutional and financial rights of Kerala," the Address said.

Nonetheless, a subtle defiance can be spotted in the repeated mentions in the Governor's Address of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the undermining of whose achievements the Union Government has taken upon itself with relish.