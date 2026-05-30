Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Saturday ordered the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to probe into the incident in which a cone-shaped skyride collapsed at the Happyland amusement park in Vembayam on Thursday afternoon, injuring around 11 people.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas has directed the RDO to visit the site after issuing notices to the park management, Manickal grama panchayat secretary and Venjaramoodu station house officer and to submit a comprehensive report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report will examine the cause of the accident, whether the park had a valid panchayat licence, whether the ride had a fitness certificate, details of the injured, safety measures to prevent recurrence, and the condition of the swimming pool at the park.

The panel also directed the District Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel has asked the panchayat secretary to clarify whether the licence was issued only after obtaining proper fitness certification for the ride and to report on the steps taken after the accident. The panel initiated the proceedings based on media reports. Additionally, the chairperson has asked the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to probe into the matter and directed the Rural District Police Chief to submit a report.

Officials from the District Collector’s office, the Rural District Police Chief, and the panchayat secretary have been asked to appear before the Commission during its sitting on July 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Venjaramoodu Police have registered a case against the park's chairman, supervisor, operator, and electrician under Sections 125, 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash or negligent acts endangering human life or causing injury. The amusement park has been temporarily closed, and further investigation is underway, police said.