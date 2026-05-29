The Venjaramoodu Police have registered a case against the chairman, supervisor, operator, and electrician of Happyland Amusement Park after at least 11 people, including women and children, were injured when a cone-shaped skyride collapsed at the park in Vembayam on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2 pm, prompting police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Venjaramoodu to rush to the site and coordinate rescue operations.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the amusement park officials failed to take necessary safety precautions for the swing chair ride. The ride malfunctioned and collapsed, injuring more than 11 people. A woman sustained injuries to the right shoulder and left palm, while another woman suffered a fracture in the leg. Others sustained minor injuries, the FIR read.

The case has been registered under Sections 125, 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which cover rash or negligent acts endangering human life or personal safety and acts resulting in simple hurt. The amusement park has been temporarily closed, and further investigation is underway, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manickal panchayat member Irshad said that the local body has formed a committee to oversee the legal and technical aspects of the park. “The park was in the process of renewing its license. The committee will inspect whether it has all the required certificates for functioning and renewal. Until further notification from the government, the park remains shut,” he said. Meanwhile, local residents alleged that the park had long ignored safety concerns.