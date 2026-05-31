Pulpally: As the southwest monsoon draws near, the banks of the Kabani river are springing to life with preparations for the annual fishing season, a much - awaited event that attracts enthusiasts from across Wayanad and beyond.

Once the season begins, the rain-swollen Kabani teems with large shoals of fish leaping through the muddy waters, a spectacle that attracts fishing enthusiasts from near and far. The riverbanks soon buzz with activity as fishing enthusiasts vie for the best spots. Many travel long distances and set up temporary camps along the river and spend days casting their nets in pursuit of a prized catch.

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When fresh rainwater reaches the Beechanahalli dam, fish in the reservoir begin moving upstream in large shoals. Soon, the canals and paddy fields connected to the river teem with fish, drawing fishers in large numbers. With the prospect of landing hefty catches in a single cast, the riverbanks from Perikkalloor to Kolavally are expected to witness a surge in activity during the season.

Regular groups of fishing enthusiasts travel from places as far as Kalpetta and Mananthavady every year for the monsoon fishing season. Many also set aside their routine work and daily commitments to spend their days casting nets along the river. For those passionate about fishing, the season is an event in itself, with many camping on the riverbanks for days at a stretch.

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With June and July being the breeding season for fish, fishing along the seashore is prohibited during this period. As marine fish become scarce and increasingly expensive, freshwater fish gain prominence in the high ranges. Demand remains strong throughout this period, with buyers often willing to pay premium prices for a fresh catch from the river.

To overcome the challenges of casting nets while standing in the river, preparations have also begun to construct wooden fishing platforms along the banks. These platforms allow anglers to fish safely and comfortably, regardless of fluctuations in the water level.

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Even before the rains began, the construction of platforms has been completed in areas such as Marakkadavu and Koogannur. Many of these structures were built by fishing enthusiasts from distant places, who are now eagerly awaiting the monsoon so they can rush to the river with their nets and secure their favourite spots.