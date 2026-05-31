Kerala is likely to continue receiving widespread rain and thundershowers till June 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In view of the forecast, the weather agency has issued yellow alerts for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, warning of heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm within 24 hours, on Sunday.

Yellow alert in districts

June 1 (Monday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

June 2 (Tuesday): Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

June 3 (Wednesday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, the Comorin region and large sections of the Bay of Bengal. Conditions remain favourable for its further advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions over the next four to five days. Earlier, the monsoon was expected to reach Kerala by May 26.

The weather department has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts, with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

No significant change in maximum temperatures was recorded across the state in the last 24 hours. However, temperatures remained above normal in Palakkad, which recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 35.7°C on Saturday.

52-day trawling ban from June 9

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has announced a 52-day trawling ban from June 9 to July 31 to protect marine resources during the peak fish breeding season.

The Fisheries Department said the southwest monsoon period is crucial for fish reproduction, and restricting trawling helps prevent the destruction of fish eggs, juvenile fish and broodstock, ensuring the long-term sustainability of marine fish resources.

Traditional fishermen will be allowed to continue surface fishing in Kerala's coastal waters during the ban period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is coordinating with the Civil Supplies Department to provide free ration supplies to workers employed on mechanised fishing vessels, allied workers and peeling workers who lose employment during the ban.

To ensure strict enforcement, district-level meetings will be convened under the leadership of District Collectors. Authorities have also been directed to ensure that boats from other states leave Kerala waters and that trawling vessels are moved to safe locations before the ban comes into force. Violators will face strict legal action. The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard will remain on standby for rescue operations if required.

Twenty-four-hour control rooms have been functioning in all coastal districts since May 15. The state is also in the process of hiring 20 private boats across nine coastal districts for sea patrolling and emergency response during the ban period. In addition, two marine ambulances will operate from Vizhinjam and Vypeen, while nine Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) boats under the Fisheries Department have been deployed for coastal safety and rescue operations.