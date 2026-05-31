The two-month summer vacation comes to an end on Sunday as schools across Kerala reopen on Monday for the new academic year. The occasion will be marked by the 'Praveshanolsavam' (state-level school reopening festival), scheduled to be held at 9 am at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the function, while General Education Minister N Shamsudheen will preside over the event. Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Transport Minister C P John, other public representatives, and personalities from the fields of art, culture and education will also attend the programme.

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As part of the preparations for the reopening festival, an expanded organising committee meeting was held at the Pattom school. The meeting was inaugurated by Corporation Councillor Reshma P and chaired by Additional Director of General Education Santosh C A.

Representatives of teachers' organisations, Samagra Shiksha Kerala, political parties, voluntary organisations, cultural activists, education experts, government officials, AEOs, BPCs, PTA and SMC members, headmasters, teachers, alumni and youth organisations attended the meeting.

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A 101-member organising committee has been constituted for the event, with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh serving as chairman, Education Standing Committee chairman Chempazhanthy Udayan as vice-chairman, and Sreeja Gopinath as general convener.

With classes set to resume, a large number of students are expected to commute to and from schools across the state. In view of this, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has imposed restrictions on tipper lorry operations in various districts to ensure the safety of students during peak school hours.