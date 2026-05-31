MVD announces district-wise tipper lorry curbs as schools reopen on Monday
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The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kerala has implemented restrictions on tipper lorry operations across various districts.
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These restrictions are specifically timed to coincide with school reopening and student commute hours, aiming to enhance safety.
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The restrictions will be in place during specific morning and afternoon/evening periods, varying slightly by district.
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With schools across Kerala reopening on Monday, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has imposed restrictions on the operation of tipper lorries in various districts.
The restrictions were announced in view of school timings and the large number of students commuting to and from schools during peak hours.
The restrictions will be in force during the following hours:
Thiruvananthapuram
- Morning: 8 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3 pm to 4.30 pm
Kollam
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Pathanamthitta
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3 pm to 4.30 pm
Alappuzha
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm
Kottayam
- Morning: 8.30 am to 9.30 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Idukki
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 4 pm to 5 pm
Ernakulam
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 4 pm to 5 pm
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Thrissur
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm
Palakkad
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm
Malappuram
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm
Kozhikode
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm
Wayanad
- Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am
- Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm
Kannur
- Morning: 8 am to 10 am
- Evening: 4 pm to 6 pm
Kasaragod
- Morning: 9 am to 10 am
- Evening: 4 pm to 5 pm