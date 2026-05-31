With schools across Kerala reopening on Monday, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has imposed restrictions on the operation of tipper lorries in various districts.

The restrictions were announced in view of school timings and the large number of students commuting to and from schools during peak hours.

The restrictions will be in force during the following hours:

Thiruvananthapuram

Morning: 8 am to 10 am

Evening: 3 pm to 4.30 pm

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Kollam

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Pathanamthitta

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3 pm to 4.30 pm

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Alappuzha

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

Kottayam

Morning: 8.30 am to 9.30 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm

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Idukki

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 4 pm to 5 pm

Ernakulam

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 4 pm to 5 pm

Thrissur

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

Palakkad

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

Malappuram

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

Kozhikode

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

Wayanad

Morning: 8.30 am to 10 am

Evening: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

Kannur

Morning: 8 am to 10 am

Evening: 4 pm to 6 pm

Kasaragod