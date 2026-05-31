Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Saturday assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retired after completing 41 years of distinguished service.

A specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare, Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987. With a career spanning nearly four decades, he has held a wide range of operational, staff and training appointments across the naval establishment.

Before taking over as the Navy chief, Admiral Swaminathan served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, one of the Indian Navy's most significant operational commands.

Throughout his naval career, Admiral Swaminathan commanded several frontline warships and major naval platforms. His sea commands included the guided missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, the guided missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Following his promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the Headquarters of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. He later took over as Flag Officer Sea Training and subsequently commanded the Western Fleet, widely regarded as the "Sword Arm" of the Indian Navy.

He was later appointed as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and served as Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

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Upon promotion to Vice Admiral, he held several key appointments, including Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, Controller Personnel Services, Chief of Personnel, and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.

Admiral Swaminathan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare at Karanja; and the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

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His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; a Master of Science in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kochi; a Master's degree in Defence Studies from King's College London; an MPhil in Strategic Studies from the University of Mumbai; and a PhD in International Studies from the same university.

In recognition of his distinguished service to the nation, Admiral Swaminathan has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

His appointment comes at a time when the Indian Navy continues to expand its operational capabilities and strengthen its strategic presence across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.