While the Kerala government's decision to provide menstrual leave to schoolgirls every month has been widely welcomed, critics have raised concerns that the move could compromise students' privacy. IUML leader Noorbeena Rasheed and BJP councillor R Sreelekha have publicly expressed reservations about the proposal.

The criticism comes days after the Kerala government proposed introducing up to three days of menstrual leave every month for school students under the 'Project Menstrual Dignity' initiative. The announcement, made as part of the policy address of the new V D Satheesan-led Congress government, is expected to benefit school-going girls across the state and also proposes weekend catch-up classes to ensure that students do not fall behind academically while availing leave.

In a Facebook post, Noorbeena said that while the proposal may be seen as a solution to the difficulties faced by schoolgirls, it could potentially result in a violation of their privacy.

"Menstruation days are likely to become public when menstrual leave is sought or recorded in schools and colleges. Several students may find this distressing. Therefore, such policies must be implemented only after ensuring the privacy of girls," she wrote.

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Meanwhile, Sreelekha took a more critical stand, questioning the need for the measure altogether. She asked whether the decision would make girls stronger or weaker. Calling menstruation the "private pride" of women, she cited her own experience, saying that despite suffering severe menstrual pain, she never skipped classes because of it.

"We never strayed from rigorous exercise routines even during IPS training while menstruating. We took leave only when we were seriously unwell. That is the strength of women," she wrote.

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"But now, with leave available every month, families, schools and neighbours will know who is menstruating and when. Is this menstrual dignity? Isn't this shameful?" she asked.

Instead, Sreelekha proposed improving menstrual hygiene infrastructure in educational institutions by ensuring clean toilets, installing sanitary napkin vending machines in schools and colleges, and providing free painkillers. She said such measures would benefit teachers as well.

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She also argued that many students may be reluctant to stay home by availing themselves of menstrual leave and suggested that some parents may not be supportive of the move.