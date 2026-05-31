Veteran Congress leader and former Chalakudy MP K P Dhanapalan was laid to rest on Saturday evening. He passed away earlier in the day while undergoing treatment. He was 76.

A former president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC), Dhanapalan was one of the Congress party's most prominent leaders in central Kerala and remained actively involved in the political and social life of Ernakulam district for decades.

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Hundreds of party workers, political leaders and members of the public paid their last respects at the Paravur Municipal Town Hall before the funeral, which was held at 5 pm.

Born on April 4, 1950, in North Paravur, Dhanapalan graduated from U C College, Aluva. He entered public life through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and went on to hold several key positions in the organisation, including Ernakulam district secretary. He later served as Youth Congress district president and state vice-president.

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Dhanapalan played a significant role in strengthening the Congress in Ernakulam district during his long tenure as DCC president. He also held various posts in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), including secretary, general secretary and vice-president. Additionally, he served as the party high command's representative in Lakshadweep.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the newly formed Chalakudy constituency with a comfortable majority. During his public career, he also served as chairman of the Dairy Farmers Welfare Fund Board, a member of the Cochin University Senate and a councillor of the North Paravur Municipality for nearly a decade.

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He is survived by his wife, Sumam Dhanapalan, and sons Milash and Brijith.

Paying tribute, Chief Minister V D Satheesan described Dhanapalan as a leader who never caused any harm to the party with a single word. Calling his death a profound personal loss, the CM said he had lost an elder brother.