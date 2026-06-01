Kasaragod: P M Arsho, former state secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), married former SFI leader K Vidya on Monday.

The couple registered their marriage at the Trikaripur Sub-Registrar's Office on Monday morning and exchanged garlands in the presence of family members, friends, and leaders and workers of the CPM, DYFI and SFI.

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Arsho first came to prominence through student politics at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam. He later served as SFI state secretary and is now a member of the CPM Palakkad District Committee. Vidya, a native of Trikaripur in Kasaragod, is pursuing her PhD at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

Following the ceremony, leaders and activists from various youth and student organisations extended their congratulations to the couple. Many others also conveyed their wishes on social media, where photographs and videos of the wedding have been widely shared.