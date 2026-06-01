A fire broke out at the Taluk Hospital in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, at around 5 pm on Monday, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. Hospital authorities confirmed that all patients were safe and that no injuries were reported.

According to hospital officials, the fire originated from a switchboard in the corridor of the emergency department, which connects to the building on the right side of the hospital's second floor.

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Hospital staff quickly brought the blaze under control using fire extinguishers, preventing it from spreading and averting major damage. Personnel from the Kunnamkulam Fire and Rescue Services also rushed to the spot and assisted in the response.

Preliminary assessments indicate that an electrical short circuit was the likely cause of the fire.

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The power outage that followed triggered panic among patients and their attendants. As a precautionary measure, patients in the affected area were immediately evacuated.