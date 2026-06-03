Vandiperiyar: A domestic cow was found dead by the roadside near Kuttappan Junction in Pasumala after being allegedly attacked by an unidentified wild animal. Forest officials suspect that the attack may have been carried out by a big cat, possibly a leopard, though investigations are ongoing.

Residents of the Vandiperiyar region have been facing increasing incidents of wildlife intrusion into populated areas in recent months. While concerns over tiger sightings persist in some parts, other wild animals have also reportedly been attacking and killing livestock in the area.

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Locals attribute the growing wildlife menace to abandoned tea estates, where overgrown vegetation and dense undergrowth have created a suitable habitat for wild animals. The unchecked growth in these plantation areas has allowed wildlife to move closer to human settlements.

As a result, residents say they are forced to travel through the area with fear, particularly at night. It is suspected that these conditions have contributed to the latest incident.

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Residents also noted that the dense vegetation in the abandoned estate lands often makes it difficult to identify or track the animals responsible for such attacks. They added that wild animals have been spotted in the area on several occasions in the past.

A team of forest officials from the Mount Section visited the site and conducted an inspection to determine the nature of the attack and identify the animal involved.