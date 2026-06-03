Thrissur: A 30-year-old woman doctor from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop, cash, bank cards and other valuables from a doctors’ hostel attached to Amala Hospital in Thrissur.

The accused, identified as Deepti Singh, was apprehended by a special investigation team of the Thrissur City Police and Peramangalam Police following an investigation into a complaint lodged by a doctor from Palakkad.

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According to police, the theft occurred on December 11, 2025, when valuables, including a laptop, cash and important cards, went missing from the room occupied by the complainant and her friends at the hospital hostel. An investigation launched by Peramangalam Police subsequently led to the arrest of the suspect.

Police said the accused exploited her identity as a doctor to gain easy access to hospital premises and doctors’ hostels. Investigators believe she entered the complainant’s room when it was unoccupied and stole the laptop, cash and other valuable documents before fleeing.

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During the probe, police discovered that the accused was wanted in several theft cases outside Kerala. Officials said she allegedly travelled across different cities in multiple states, posing as a doctor to enter hospitals and steal valuables such as mobile phones, laptops and cash.

The investigation further revealed that she frequently shifted between tourist destinations and cities, funding a lavish lifestyle with the proceeds of the thefts. She was eventually traced to a hotel in Erode, Tamil Nadu, where she had been staying before her arrest.

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The operation was carried out under the supervision of Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, with the assistance of officers from the Special Branch, Thrissur City Special Action Group on Organised Crime (SAGOC), and Peramangalam Police Station.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.