Vagamon: A family of tourists from Erattupetta who were travelling back after a holiday at Vagamon were allegedly attacked by a group of men who arrived on motorcycles.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of May 24 while the family was returning home after visiting various tourist destinations in the hill station. Both parties involved in the incident have lodged complaints with the Vagamon Police.

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According to the complaint filed by Sadiq, a resident of Nadakkal Veliyath House in Erattupetta, he was travelling with his wife, parents, and differently-abled sister when the attack took place. Visuals showing a group assaulting the family have since surfaced.

Sadiq stated that near the Masco Tea Factory, a three-member motorcycle-borne group intercepted their car, alleging that it was being driven in the wrong direction. The group then allegedly abused the occupants verbally and assaulted them using their hands and sticks.

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When he stepped out of the vehicle, Sadiq was allegedly slapped and beaten with a stick. His father, Mohammed Shareef, who was travelling ahead in another vehicle and was called to the spot, was also reportedly assaulted. He also further alleged that his differently-abled sister, who remained inside the car, was also attacked. He claimed that when an attempt was made to record the incident on a mobile phone, the attackers snatched and smashed the device.

According to Sadiq, the complaint was filed only on May 31 as he had been undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the assault. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

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Meanwhile, the motorcycle riders have also lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that they too were assaulted during the altercation.

Police said that CCTV footage from the Masco Tea Factory area would be crucial in establishing the facts of the case. Efforts are underway to obtain the footage. Vagamon Sub-Inspector P P Reji said strict action would be taken against those found guilty once the visuals are examined.