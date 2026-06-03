Thiruvananthapuram: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Nalanchira on Wednesday. The victim, Haseena Beevi, was found with her throat slit. Her husband, Suresh (46), fled the scene and remains absconding.

According to police, the murder took place in front of the couple's children following a family dispute. The couple's eldest daughter, 17, alerted the Mannanthala police by phone after the incident.

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Police sources said Haseena and Suresh had reportedly been facing marital issues for some time. The murder took place in a bedroom on the upper floor of the house. The couple have four children. Police have launched a search for the accused and are investigating the case.