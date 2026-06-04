Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio, tabled the white paper detailing the state's financial condition in the Assembly on Thursday.

A white paper is typically issued by a government or public authority to provide a comprehensive assessment of a specific issue, crisis or state of affairs. It is usually backed by data and may outline the basis for future policy decisions.

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Soon after assuming office, Satheesan had called for the publication of a white paper on Kerala's finances. The move came amid sustained criticism by the UDF of the previous LDF government, accusing it of leaving the state's finances in disarray.

Following a meeting of senior Finance Department officials chaired by the Chief Minister in May, the government constituted a special committee to prepare the report. The committee is headed by former Cabinet Secretary Dr K M Chandrasekhar.

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Dr Chandrasekhar serves as the committee's chairman, while Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyothilal is its convener. Economist Dr Narayanan and Centre for Development Studies Director Dr Veeramani are the other members.