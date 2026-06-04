The Kerala High Court on Thursday upheld a trial court order allowing the prosecution to examine an expert witness in the murder case against Jolly Joseph. The witness had provided an opinion on certain documents, including a Will, allegedly forged by Jolly Joseph to claim family property.

Jolly Joseph is accused of killing six of her family members, including her first husband, Roy Thomas, using cyanide. The prosecution alleges that she forged a Will in her father-in-law’s name to inherit the 'Tharavad' house and land.

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Jolly had challenged the trial court’s decision, arguing that summoning the expert at this stage was legally improper and would cause prejudice. The High Court, however, agreed with the trial court that examining the expert was necessary, as the documents were already sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory with court permission. The court also noted that Jolly would have the full opportunity to cross-examine the witness.

The trial, which began in 2023, has so far seen the prosecution examine 132 witnesses and mark 285 exhibits. A detailed order from the High Court is awaited.

(With LiveLaw inputs)