Kalpetta: A woman from a conservative community, a mother of two in her early 40s, and a working professional, none of these stopped Zuhra Cherukappalli from fulfilling her dream of standing atop Mount Everest.

Zuhra’s first attempt last year had to be aborted due to bad weather after several days of climbing. Undeterred, she began her second expedition on April 10 this year and spent over 40 days completing her mission. On May 20, her team successfully summited Mount Everest.

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“It was not a sudden achievement, but the result of years of meticulous effort,” she said. “When we reached the top, it felt like pure ecstasy. There was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude — ‘Thank God.’”

Years of preparation and an investment of nearly ₹40 lakh finally helped Zuhra achieve her dream of touching the summit of Everest.

“When you stand at the top, you see the earth below in all its beauty,” she said. “The rest of the world looks so small. Only then do we realize how small we are in this vast universe.”

From small hills to the world’s highest peak

Speaking to Onmanorama about her decade-long journey, Zuhra said she began climbing small hills and peaks in Wayanad, such as the Muttil hills, in 2017.

Zuhra Cherukappalli poses for a photo in front of a peak. Photo: Special Arrangement

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“If we aim for high altitudes, we must dedicate significant time to mountaineering and maintain strict discipline in life,” she said.

She later expanded her expeditions to Ladakh and Nepal. During one such expedition in Nepal, she was captivated by Mount Everest — especially the sunrise she witnessed from a distant peak. That majestic sunrise planted the seed of a new dream: to one day watch the sunrise from the summit of Everest itself. Thus began her Mission Everest.

This year, she finally witnessed what she describes as “the most beautiful sunrise” of her life — from the top of Everest.

To receive official certification of summiting Everest, climbers must take a photograph at the peak and submit it to the Nepal government. Zuhra’s team spent about 20 minutes at the summit, completing the formalities and taking customary photographs before beginning their descent.

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A sobering encounter at the Hillary Step

Zuhra also recalled passing the body of a deceased climber near the Hillary Step.

“We were informed beforehand about the body, but seeing it in person surrounds you with a sense of mortality,” she said. “Yet the dream of reaching the summit pushes you forward.”

Retrieving bodies from Everest is extremely expensive, often costing up to ₹1. crore. Some families choose to let their loved ones rest on the mountain they cherished, while others opt to bring them back home for a proper burial — a decision that carries both emotional and financial burdens.

Recovering a body from highly technical sections like the Hillary Step is a difficult and risky mission, with possibilities of damage during retrieval.

Zuhra Cherukappalli on her way to the summit of Mount Everest. Photo: Special Arrangement

Harsh terrain, hostile weather and high costs

Mountaineering presents immense challenges, including treacherous terrain, unpredictable weather, and high financial costs.

Glaciers constantly shift and melt, making the climb unpredictable. Trails formed on glaciers during the night can disappear by daytime as the ice melts. Climbers often ascend during nighttime when temperatures are lower and the snow is more stable.

“The trail you create can vanish within hours as fresh ice covers it,” she said. “Glaciers can shift suddenly, and you may feel the ground slipping beneath your feet.”

In the Himalayas, weather conditions can change abruptly. Powerful icy winds can deposit thick layers of snow and ice. Last year, such hostile weather forced Zuhra and team to abandon her climb.

The cost of a dream

Zuhra spent approximately ₹40 lakh to summit Everest. The climbing permit from the Nepal government alone costs around ₹14 lakh. Mountaineering gear and specialized clothing cost nearly ₹6 lakh, while expedition company fees add several more lakhs.

This year, she climbed with the Elite Expedition group. Each team typically consists of 14 members guided by Sherpas. On a single day this year, a record 274 climbers summited Everest. Of Zuhra’s 14-member team, 12 reached the summit, while two had to turn back due to health issues.

Officials at the base camp informed her husband, Siraj, an IT professional based in Bengaluru, about her successful ascent. Siraj is a native of Panamaram.

Zuhra hails from Manjery in Malappuram district. She is the daughter of Valliyattuparambil Abdul Jaleel, a retired PWD engineer, and Ayshabi, a retired nursing officer. The couple has two children, Emir and Ehab.

Zuhra is the third woman from Kerala to climb Mount Everest, following Safreena Latheef and Sreeja Raveendran.