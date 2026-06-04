Kozhikode: Allegations of medical negligence have emerged against Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) authorities following the death of a 46-year-old patient, whose family claims he suffered complications due to a series of treatment errors.

The patient, Reejith, a native of Vanimel in Kozhikode district, passed away in the early hours of Thursday.

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According to Reejith’s relatives, he was admitted to KMCH for the removal of a kidney stone from his left kidney last year. However, doctors performed the surgery on his right kidney, they alleged, claiming that errors during the keyhole surgery, conducted on August 6 last year, led to severe infection and further complications.

They alleged that despite the patient’s deteriorating condition, hospital authorities discharged him. Reejith was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for further treatment. As his health continued to worsen and medical expenses mounted, the family eventually brought him back to the Medical College Hospital.

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A second surgery was reportedly performed on his left kidney on April 1 this year. However, his condition deteriorated further after the procedure, the family said, also accusing the former Head of the Urology Department of demanding and accepting a special fee at his residence.

KMCH authorities have strongly denied the allegations, stating that Reejith was suffering from kidney failure and had stones in both kidneys when he sought treatment.

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According to the hospital, Reejith first approached the institution in December 2024 with kidney-related complications and returned in August 2025 for treatment. Doctors said stones were present in both kidneys and it was not possible to remove all of them in a single procedure. They claimed that a keyhole surgery was performed to remove as many stones as possible, while a tube was inserted to facilitate a future procedure.

Hospital authorities maintained that the patient's condition worsened primarily due to pre-existing kidney failure, requiring multiple dialysis sessions. After his condition improved, he was discharged.

Reejith was readmitted in December 2025 with infections affecting both kidneys. As the infection in the left kidney became severe, doctors conducted a surgery aimed at controlling the infection and saving his life while he was in a critical condition, they said.

Former Urology Department Head Dr Venugopal also denied allegations that he accepted money from the family. He maintained that there had been no error in Reejith’s treatment.

In the wake of the controversy, KMCH Principal Dr K G Sajith Kumar has sought a detailed report from the Head of the Urology Department regarding the treatment provided to Reejith.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by the relatives, Medical College Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the allegations.