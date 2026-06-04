Vaikom: Commuters on the Vaikom–Thavanakkadavu waterway are up in arms over recurring disruptions to boat service, with delays and breakdowns often leaving passengers stranded for hours.

Four boats, including two diesel-powered and two solar-powered, normally operate on the route. However, one of the vessels developed a mechanical snag on Wednesday morning, reducing the fleet to three during peak hours and triggering delays. Commuters said the situation was further aggravated by the new solar-powered boat's slower speed, which made it difficult to adhere to the service schedule.

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According to passengers, the slower pace of the solar-powered boats often led to situations where diesel vessels departing later overtook them and reached the opposite shore first. The delays left office-goers, students and other travellers stranded at jetties on both sides of the waterway, with some waiting for hours to complete the crossing.

Upset by the recurring disruptions, regular passengers are now planning to submit a memorandum to the concerned minister seeking urgent intervention.

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The issue, meanwhile, has also renewed questions over the deployment of new boats on the route. Although three solar-powered boats were brought to Vaikom ahead of the elections, only one has been put into service so far. Passengers have alleged that the remaining two vessels are yet to be deployed due to quality-related concerns.

Responding to the complaints, officials of the Kerala State Water Transport Department attributed Wednesday's disruption to the proliferation of water hyacinths in the lake."The service was disrupted after aquatic weeds became entangled in the engine of one of the boats near Thavanakkadavu, hampering the rudder's operation. The issue was rectified promptly, and the service resumed," said K V Suresh, station master.