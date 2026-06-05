Thrissur: Kerala has recorded a first in agricultural innovation with the successful harvest of black gram cultivated experimentally in the state's Kole wetlands. The harvest, carried out on World Environment Day, marks the first time a pulse crop has been successfully grown in Kole fields after the paddy season.

The pilot intercropping project was implemented in the Mundur and Peramangalam Kole regions of Thrissur district, where more than 100 farmers cultivated black gram across 212 acres.

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Farmers' collectives at Mundur Thazham Kole Padavu and Peramangalam Karuka Kole Padavu joined hands for the initiative, transforming land that typically remains fallow after paddy cultivation into productive farmland.

The farmers celebrated the harvest on Thursday, describing it as a major breakthrough for the region's agricultural sector.

Black gram cultivated in the Mundur and Peramangalam Kole regions of Thrissur district. Photo: Special arrangement

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"We are happy that our efforts have succeeded. This has opened a new possibility for Kole fields," said farmer Achuthan.

According to project organisers, the success of the cultivation demonstrates the potential for utilising post-paddy fallow land for pulse production. Black gram was selected because of its lower water requirement and greater resistance to diseases compared to many other pulse crops.

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"Unused land after paddy cultivation can be effectively utilised through such initiatives. Black gram requires less water and has better disease resistance than several other pulse crops," said Chandran Menon of ESAF Cooperative.

While green gram can be harvested in about 45 days, black gram takes around 60 days to mature, making it a viable intercrop option for the region.

The project was implemented with the support of Kaiparambu Grama Panchayat, ESAF Cooperative Society, Mundur Service Cooperative Bank and the Agriculture Department. Farmers also benefited from a 50 per cent seed subsidy provided through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation.

The harvested black gram will be procured by the agro division of ESAF and supplied to wholesale markets, providing farmers with assured market access and better income opportunities.

Agriculture experts said the successful cultivation could pave the way for wider adoption of pulse farming in Kerala's Kole wetlands, improving land utilisation and boosting farmers' incomes.