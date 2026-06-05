Kozhikode: Two men were arrested in Kozhikode after police seized nearly 51 grams of MDMA, a highly potent synthetic narcotic, during a search operation conducted in the city as part of Operation Toofan, the statewide anti-drug crackdown.

The accused were identified as N V Abbas (44), a resident of Nainam Valappil in Kozhikode, and S P Sakkeer (31) native of Pallikkandi. The duo was allegedly transporting 50.990 grams of MDMA in a car when they were intercepted and arrested in the Arakkinar area near Meenchanda. The operation was carried out jointly by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) in the city and the Beypore Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the two suspects were being questioned to find out the source of the narcotics, believed to have been procured from Bengaluru, and to identify other individuals involved in the distribution network in Kozhikode. The arrests were made following a confidential tip-off that narcotic substances were being transported by car from Bengaluru into Kozhikode.

Officials said the city police had intensified inspections and surveillance under Operation Toofan on the directions of the City Police Commissioner. The aim is to curb the spread of narcotics, particularly amid concerns that drug trafficking networks may target school and college students following the start of the new academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the operation, law enforcement agencies have been conducting round-the-clock inspections across various parts of the city. Police say these intensified efforts have already resulted in the registration of multiple drug-related cases at different police stations across Kozhikode.