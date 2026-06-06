Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Kerala over the coming days as the southwest monsoon remains active over the state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in five districts for Saturday.

The red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, has been issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

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As a precautionary measure, district collectors in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. An orange alert signifies the likelihood of very heavy rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm.

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A yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 12 cm, is in force in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

According to IMD data, Pathanamthitta district recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 1 pm on Friday. Kunnathanam received 15 cm of rainfall, followed by Ranni with 14 cm and Venkurinji with 13 cm. Munakkal in Thrissur district recorded 11 cm, while Cherthala in Alappuzha district and Ernakulam South received 10 cm each.

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Alerts in coming days:

June 7

Red Alert- Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Orange Alert- Kasaragod, Kannur, Palakkad and Thrissur.

Yellow Alert- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

June 8

Orange Alert- Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Yellow Alert- Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad

The weather agency has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala coast, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the warning period.

The IMD cautioned that the intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging, flash floods, uprooting of trees, traffic disruptions and damage to vulnerable structures. Landslides and mudslides are likely in hilly regions, while flooding may occur in low-lying areas.

Authorities have urged residents in disaster-prone locations to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to waterlogged areas and strictly follow advisories issued by local administrations.