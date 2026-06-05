With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert and warning of extremely heavy rainfall in northern Kerala, district administrations in Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kozhikode have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the possibility of flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and other rain-related hazards.

Kasaragod District Collector K Inbasekar has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kasaragod district. The holiday will apply to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, schools, anganwadis, tuition centres, ICSE and CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas and other religious educational institutions. However, the order will not apply to residential schools. Previously scheduled university examinations, public examinations and interviews will be held as scheduled.

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Meanwhile, Wayanad District Collector Meghashree D R has announced a holiday for educational institutions across the district in view of the continuing warning of extremely heavy rainfall. The holiday applies to schools, anganwadis, professional colleges, tuition centres, special classes and religious study classes. Residential schools are exempted from the order.

In Kozhikode, District Collector Malavika G Nair has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday after the IMD issued a red alert for the district and heavy rain caused waterlogging in several areas. The holiday covers schools, madrasas, anganwadis, tuition centres and all educational institutions, including professional colleges. However, previously scheduled public examinations and university examinations will be conducted as planned.

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The announcement comes amid an IMD warning of extremely heavy rainfall in northern Kerala. The weather department has issued red alerts for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts on June 7, forecasting rainfall exceeding 20 cm in isolated places within 24 hours.

The IMD has warned that the intensified monsoon conditions could trigger flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and traffic disruptions in vulnerable areas. Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions issued by disaster management agencies and local administrations.