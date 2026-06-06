Kuthuparamba: Residents of Kuttappalam have been facing a major travel crisis for a long time due to the damaged hanging bridge across the Kannavam River in Theerayam. They have now built a new pedestrian bridge across the river on their own as a protest against the apathy toward their repeated pleas to repair the hanging bridge. The new bridge was built using wooden planks and iron rods for a cost of ₹2 lakh. The bamboo-made hanging bridge often collapses during the sudden rush of water flowing down from the hills when it rains heavily in the Kannavam forest. However, the availability of bamboo has diminished. So, the new bridge is built at a significant height above the water level. The iron rods are fastened to the tree trunks on the banks, and the bridge is supported by pillars.

The bridge gives easy access to Chennapoyil, Narikod hills and Vazhamala Pannoyide. People residing in these areas could reach Changala Gate in under three kilometres via this bridge. The residents will have to travel for over 12 kilometres to Kolayad when the hanging bridge collapses, or the water level rises above the bridge during the harsh monsoon season. More than 110 families cross the bamboo bridge, which is in a precarious condition. The district collector’s representative had visited the spot a few years ago after the people complained multiple times at various places. Sand testing was conducted in the area in response to the appeal that a new bridge is needed so that school children can safely cross the river. The local residents allege that nothing has happened although the authorities had promised to build a new bridge.

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Brand new bridge

People have been urging the authorities to build a concrete bridge in Theerayam that can also accommodate motor vehicles. However, they allege that the authorities didn’t even pay heed to their demand. The local residents take the initiative to maintain the bridge every year during the monsoon. But the bridge was washed away during the severe floods in recent years. Although the bridge was repaired last year, it was damaged last month. People were forced to use this bridge despite its damage, as it saved them over 12 kilometres.

The new bridge will be inaugurated at 11 am on June 7 by Chaittariparambu panchayat member K Shailaja.