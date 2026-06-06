Teaching women how to ride motorcycles began as a way for Kozhikode native Fais N to cope with a painful breakup in 2016. The connection? He had taught his girlfriend to ride a bike.

A BTech graduate from a conservative Malabar Muslim family, where interaction with women outside the family was strictly limited, Fais never imagined that a decade later he would train more than 1,000 women across India and build one of Kerala's largest riding communities.

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Today, through his initiative 'CRF Women on Wheels', the 32-year-old conducts monthly training sessions in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Guwahati and Noida. The unique aspect of the programme is that all sessions are personally handled by Fais, who travels to each location and trains participants himself, without relying on additional instructors.

"I taught my girlfriend to ride, and teaching others became a way to forget the memories," says Fais, adding that what began as a personal journey gradually evolved into a movement empowering women through motorcycling. The one-day training programme, designed primarily for women who already know how to ride a scooter, focuses on helping them transition to motorcycles while building confidence and independence.

"Many women come to learn riding not just as a skill, but as a way of overcoming fear, anxiety and even depression. For them, riding a motorcycle represents freedom and self-confidence," says Fais. Over the years, he has trained women from diverse backgrounds, including those recovering from postpartum depression and other emotional challenges. Among those who learned under him is Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvoth.

A native of Feroke, Fais completed his Mechanical Engineering degree in Coimbatore. While many of his peers pursued conventional careers, he was determined to build something of his own. His original dream was to start a motorcycle garage, and he believed building a riding community could help him create the network and resources needed to achieve it.

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In 2016, he launched a Facebook group called Calicut Riders Family (CRF), which later became the Community Riders Federation as its membership expanded beyond Kozhikode. The early days were challenging. With little financial support and limited acceptance from his family, Fais travelled by train across Kerala, rented motorcycles in different cities and conducted training sessions and racing events for minimal fees.

"There were times when I barely made enough to continue. Initially, I trained people for free, then charged just ₹100 per person. Once, I even had to sell my phone to arrange prize money for a racing event," he recalls. On other occasions, sponsors backed out of stunt shows at the last minute, leaving him uncertain about how events would proceed.

Despite the struggles, the community steadily grew through riding events, training programmes and word-of-mouth recommendations. The women's coaching programme, launched independently as CRF Women on Wheels in 2018, gained significant traction on social media and became the organisation's most recognised initiative.

Today, CRF offers training in multiple categories, including women-only, mixed, off-road, children's and 4x4 driving programmes. Apart from riding lessons, participants are also taught essential motorcycle mechanics and emergency handling skills. CRF now works with sponsors including Eurogrip Tyres and BluArmor. Training fees currently start at around ₹6,000 within Kerala and range between ₹8,000 and ₹12,000 outside the state.

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The organisation regularly conducts riding expeditions to destinations such as Ladakh, Kashmir, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Bhutan and Nepal. Videos of elderly women riders from the CRF community undertaking long-distance Himalayan rides have drawn national attention and helped challenge stereotypes surrounding women and motorcycling.

From an unfunded local riders' group, CRF has grown into an international community with members and affiliated groups in countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Nepal, Malaysia, Germany and Singapore. While these overseas chapters operate independently, they organise rides under the CRF banner.

Even today, Fais has not abandoned his original dream of opening a motorcycle garage. But his priorities have evolved. "Initially, I wanted to make money through the venture. But once I saw the happiness and confidence people gained through what we were doing, I realised that creating something meaningful mattered more. The money will follow," he says.

Fais believes the success of his programme stems from offering something beyond conventional driving lessons. "Most driving schools focus on helping people get a licence. Here, people come out of passion, determination and a genuine desire to learn riding," he says. At the same time, he has little patience for those seeking social media moments rather than real learning. "Some people only want a video of themselves riding a motorcycle. I tell them upfront that the programme is for people who truly want to develop the skill," he adds.

"My father Kunjalan, mother Jameela, and my siblings Faheen, Foumidha and Fahzeen are now my biggest supporters. Along with them, my small marketing and social media team has been instrumental in shaping this journey. The strength and growth of this venture owe a lot to their unwavering support," he said.

Looking ahead, Fais plans to expand CRF's advanced off-road, racing and 4x4 segments, while also introducing long-distance automobile expeditions across North India.